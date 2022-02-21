Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.41.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Grab has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,738,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,461,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

