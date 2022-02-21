$524.25 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post sales of $524.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.20 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $497.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

