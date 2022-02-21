American Software (AMSWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Software by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

