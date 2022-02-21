David John Walsh Sells 2,563 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.91), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($43,352.50).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.86) on Monday. Frontier Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,286 ($17.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($44.52). The company has a market cap of £520.03 million and a PE ratio of 37.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

FDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($39.49).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

