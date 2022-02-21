Nelnet (NNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $81.84 on Monday. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nelnet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nelnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nelnet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

