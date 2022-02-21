$14.56 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to report sales of $14.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.59 million and the lowest is $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

ELYS opened at $2.73 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.61.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $79,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.