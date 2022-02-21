TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

