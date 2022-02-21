Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE Y opened at $687.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $601.26 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alleghany by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

