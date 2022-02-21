Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) versus Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Head-To-Head Review

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.18 $106.60 million $1.45 32.63 Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcosa currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.59%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Arcosa’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcosa and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 3.59% 4.75% 3.11% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcosa beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

