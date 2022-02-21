Susquehanna Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $125.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.06.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.