Susquehanna Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $125.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.06.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

