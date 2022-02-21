Head-To-Head Contrast: Butler National (BUKS) vs. Its Rivals

Butler National (OTCMKTS: BUKS) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Butler National to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Butler National and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19% Butler National Competitors -246.39% -49.10% -27.38%

Volatility and Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butler National and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million $1.43 million 6.91 Butler National Competitors $3.75 billion -$86.44 million 27.92

Butler National’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Butler National and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National Competitors 164 912 1721 52 2.58

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Butler National’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Butler National has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Butler National competitors beat Butler National on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

