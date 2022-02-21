SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIBN opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Earnings History for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

