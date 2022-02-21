Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PSA opened at $343.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.13. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

