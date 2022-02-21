National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.16) to GBX 1,105 ($14.95) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $873.00.

NGG stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in National Grid by 1,322.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

