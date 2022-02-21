National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NGG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.16) to GBX 1,105 ($14.95) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $873.00.
NGG stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
