STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STM opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,154,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

