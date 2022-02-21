FY2025 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Issued By Capital One Financial

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 1,152,078 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 649,377 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

