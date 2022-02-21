NVIDIA Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $236.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.16. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

