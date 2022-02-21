TC Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.