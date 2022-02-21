FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

ALKS stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

