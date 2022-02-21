William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.78.

NYSE GNRC opened at $294.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.65. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.