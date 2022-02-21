Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$154.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$122.13 and a 52 week high of C$176.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$161.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

