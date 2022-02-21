FY2022 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

HCG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

TSE:HCG opened at C$37.74 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$29.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.63.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

