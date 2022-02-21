Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHR. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.52.

CHR opened at C$4.46 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

