Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.64) to GBX 950 ($12.86) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $950.00.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

