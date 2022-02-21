TD Securities Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.85.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.