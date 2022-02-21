Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.