National Bank Financial Cuts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTYFF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

