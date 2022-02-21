Needham & Company LLC Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $87.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.18.

Q2 stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

