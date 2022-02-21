Analyzing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 1 0 1.91 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1,046.05%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 274.31%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.82% 7.42% 3.64% Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.28 billion 0.60 $334.41 million $0.20 7.53 Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.51 -$213.47 million ($2.36) -0.92

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Gaotu Techedu on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

