Contrasting The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 8 0 2.62 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safety Insurance Group pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.39 billion 1.07 $2.37 billion $6.64 10.62 Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.51 $138.21 million $10.10 8.43

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group. Safety Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 10.56% 12.39% 2.89% Safety Insurance Group 16.97% 13.32% 5.78%

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Safety Insurance Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford's small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company's asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disability insurance.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

