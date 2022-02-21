CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.