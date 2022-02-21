Barclays Upgrades L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.75.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.