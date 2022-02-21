Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

