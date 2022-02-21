Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRUS opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $498.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

