Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.45 ($8.46).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a one year high of €9.12 ($10.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.49 and a 200-day moving average of €6.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

