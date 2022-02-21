FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 464,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.79% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.