MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 869.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MFA Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

