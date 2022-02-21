Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

