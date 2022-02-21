B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CHCT opened at $43.74 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 202.33%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

