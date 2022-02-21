Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Prothena alerts:

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $33.67 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.