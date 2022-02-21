Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

RYTM opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $404.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

