Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.
RYTM opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $404.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
