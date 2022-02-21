Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Head-To-Head Review

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vimeo and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Alphabet 0 1 29 0 2.97

Vimeo presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,307.64, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Alphabet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million 7.37 -$50.63 million N/A N/A Alphabet $257.64 billion 6.69 $76.03 billion $112.23 23.25

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72% Alphabet 29.51% 31.56% 22.21%

Summary

Alphabet beats Vimeo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

