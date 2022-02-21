Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.84.

TBLA opened at $6.71 on Friday. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $188,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

