SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

SOPH stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

