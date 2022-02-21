UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.
Shares of UFPI opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 69.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 134.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
