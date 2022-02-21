Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

VERV stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $78.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

