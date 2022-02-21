Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a 12-month low of $122.82 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heska by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

