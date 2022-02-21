Avangrid (AGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

