Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.19) to GBX 565 ($7.65) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.01) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.53) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 621.67 ($8.41).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.31) on Friday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 706.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 712.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

