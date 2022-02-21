Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.95) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 314.80 ($4.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 314 ($4.25) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.33.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

